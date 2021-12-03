

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$4.33 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with $29.91 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.34 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): -$4.33 Mln. vs. $29.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.14 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



