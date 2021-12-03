Enochian BioSciences, Inc.: Enochian BioSciences Announces Scientific Presentation at World Vaccine Conference on Promising Human and Laboratory Data to Potentially Treat Solid Tumors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) - Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, Inventor and Co-Founder of Enochian BioSciences, and Founder and Director of Seraph Research Institute (SRI), presented new data and announced a partnership between Enochian and Dr. Anahid Jewett, a leader in tumor immunology and cell and gene therapy, on pancreatic cancer, as well as a combined effort with SRI and Enochian on Glioblastoma.



For the first time, Dr. Gumrukçu revealed the proprietary genetic modifications of allogeneic (from another person) dendritic cells (DC) that are the basis of Enochian's oncology pipeline, and laboratory studies showing a strong response across key parts of the immune system.

He also provided an update on a published case report) of a patient with recurrent glioblastoma who had a remaining tumor after surgery to remove it, which carries a very poor prognosis. The patient was treated with non-genetically-modified allogeneic DC loaded with an antigen known to be part of many glioblastomas and allogeneic Natural Killer cells. At the time of the report, the patient was tumor free for 15 months. He is now 2 years without evidence of the cancer recurring. The laboratory data presented suggest the Enochian pipeline products could be even more effective.

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Enochian BioSciences on an approach that could potentially be effective against pancreatic cancer, for which there is currently poor treatment options," said Dr. Anahid Jewett. "The laboratory data are quite encouraging. I look forward to conducting experiments including those in the humanized mouse model I designed to study pancreatic cancer."

Dr. Mark Dybul, the CEO of Enochian Bio said: "We are very excited about the promising data and the partnerships with Dr. Jewett, and SRI to move as quickly as possible to advance from in vitro laboratory data to animal models and, we hope, humans."

The presentation can be found at: Presentation Link

