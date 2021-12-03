Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming virtual December investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference

Presentation: On Demand Beginning Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. ET

Registration: Click here

Stifel GMP 2nd Annual The Future of Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, December 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET

Registration: Click here

For more information about each conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Awakn's management team, please contact your Stifel representative, H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at Awakn@kcsa.com.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction. Awakn will deliver these evidence backed psychedelic therapies in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licensing partnerships globally.

Investor Enquiries:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto / Tim Regan

Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254

Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:

America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications

Anne Donohoe

Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications

Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey

Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

