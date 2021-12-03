EQS-News: Dynamics Group AG
Zurich, 3 December 2021 - Digital asset bank, Sygnum, has published a 15-page research report entitled "Does crypto have an energy problem?" that analyses Bitcoin's energy usage, the emergence of a green blockchain standard and potential implications for the industry's future. Key takeaways include:
- Despite mining Bitcoin being more energy efficient than mining gold, it remains energy inefficient
- Crypto energy challenge was solved in 2013 with new generation of "green" blockchains - now in the majority
- Investors continue to vote for Bitcoin via their wallets, however future pressure from ESG driven investors and green alternatives could create a tipping point in Bitcoin's evolution
New green blockchain standard
Report author Katalin Tischhauser, Sygnum's Head of Discretionary Solutions and Research comments that "Bitcoin's high energy consumption is an often-used criticism against the world's first cryptocurrency, often described by the media in a way that suggests that cryptocurrencies in general have an 'energy problem'. They don't.".
- Why does Bitcoin consume a lot of energy?
- Modifying Bitcoin
- Implications of China's Bitcoin ban and relocating miners
- Conclusions and outlook
The full report can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3oiMh9M
About Sygnum
