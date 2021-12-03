Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (TSXV: STE) (OTC Pink: STRPF) ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Johnathan More, Chairman & CEO and Mr. Yves Rougerie, VP of Exploration will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 4:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Please register by clicking the link below:

https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-13

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries. For more information, please visit our website https://starrpeakminingltd.com/

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube



For further information, please contact:



Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca



Cora Klein

Director, Business Development, VID

cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106392