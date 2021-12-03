Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of the multiplex RT-PCR assay GSD NovaType Detect Select K417N SARS-CoV-2. Within just one week since the first reports on the Omicron variant of concern, this kit has been developed as a quick response to identify its presence. The assay is designed for the simultaneous qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA and identification of the spike (S) mutation K417N in one reaction.

The results of this RT-PCR assay can be obtained within 1 hour, which makes it a fast and cost-effective solution to identifying the presence of the Omicron variant before samples are confirmed by whole genome sequencing.

Eurofins Technologies is constantly working to adapt its product offering to meet the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic..

