- (PLX AI) - RWE and Kerpen municipal utility to jointly develop two wind farms with total capacity of 50 MW.
- • Farms to be constructed on the Marienfeld field and along the A4 motorway
|14:16
|RWE to Develop 50 MW Wind Farms in Kerpen
(PLX AI) - RWE and Kerpen municipal utility to jointly develop two wind farms with total capacity of 50 MW. • Farms to be constructed on the Marienfeld field and along the A4 motorway
|12:55
