Freitag, 03.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 14:17
54 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Careium AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (628/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Careium AB (publ), company registration
number 559121-5875, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Careium AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be December 10, 2021. 

The company has 24,326,214 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               CARE          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 24,326,214       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017131824      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242176         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559121-5875       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification to be confirmed.



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +4652800399.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
