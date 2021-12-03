DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Aggregate Holdings SA: Successful sale of stake in S IMMO to focus on core real estate business
Luxembourg, 3 December 2021 - Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") today announced that it has successfully sold its 10.79% stake in S IMMO AG. The stake was sold on 2 December, 2021 at a premium to the closing share price on 1 December 2021.
The transaction is a further demonstration of Aggregate's commitment to focus further on its core real estate business, and in particular the flagship Build & Hold projects in Berlin, the 26.6% stake in Adler Group AG and the development business in Portugal.
"Aggregate has now successfully completed a number of asset disposals, and will continue this process of focussing more intensely on its core business." commented Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer at Aggregate Holdings.
Contact
Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +352 20 30 14 60
Mob: +44 7415 121218
b.lee@aggregateholdings.com
Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Tel: +352 20 30 14 60
Mob: +44 7943 025474
b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com
Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult
Mob: +49 151 12241630
christoph.walther@consigliere-consult.com
Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult
xander.heijnen@consigliere-consult.com
Mob: +49 172 811 9728
About Aggregate Holdings
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has €8.3bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.5bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area ("GCA"), Fürst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c. 183,000 sqm of GCA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GCA of 620,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €2.8bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds the 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, among other investments.
03.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1254159
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1254159 03.12.2021
