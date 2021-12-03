The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Celebrates Diversity and Artistic Expression at Exclusive WallStreetBets 'To the Moon Party' in Miami

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, was pleased to sponsor the WallStreetBets 'To the Moon Party' on November 30th in Miami, Florida. The invite-only event gathered some of the most influential leaders in the art world and investment community to usher in a new era of artistic expression.

A core mission at Planting Hope is to promote diversity, including partnering with diverse women artists and women-owned businesses. The Company's presence at WallStreetBets featured artists and original art from Love Letter Creative (Boone, North Carolina), including customized vegan leather jackets and vegan leather boots, sustainable cotton cloth artist-customized face masks and commemorative vegan leather keychains, executed in partnership with Chicago's Mohop Fab Lab. Love Letter Creative applied its thoughtful and intentional design approach to the Company's new Hope and Sesame® packaging launching in Q1 2022 to enhance the consumer brand experience.

"We were thrilled to sponsor and participate in this much anticipated, avant-garde gathering of both the art and investment community," said Julia Stamberger, Planting Hope CEO and Co-Founder. "WallStreetBets and Planting Hope value innovation at its core, which made this an exciting opportunity to partner together."

WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski added, "WallStreetBets is proud to partner with a company that has been equally as innovative and disruptive as we strive to be, Planting Hope. Having just listed on the TSXV a couple of weeks ago, Planting Hope has made its debut as a public company in the CDN $24 billion plant-based milk market (1). They have impressed us by bringing the first commercially available sesamemilk worldwide, Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk, demonstrating innovation in the plant-based milk industry."

Customized vegan leather jackets and boots designed by Love Letter Creative, hand painted by Belle Hissam and Allison Langewisch.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food & beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

