An above-average employee sickness absence is forcing the Switzerland-based solar panel manufacturer to slow down production until the end of January. Meyer Burger has also informed customers that the prices for its solar modules will rise in the coming year.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based heterojunction PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger announced it will reduce production output in Germany. This decision is due to the sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Germany and an "above-average employee sickness absence." Production will be slowed down at the PV module production ...

