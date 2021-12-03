Kyriba Corp. ("the Company"), a global leader of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, has been recognized for its FX Risk Management solution as 'Best TMS Provider with FX Module' and 'Best Solution for FX Cash-Flow Hedging' in Global Finance Magazine's Gordon W. Platt 2022 Foreign Exchange Awards. As the "leading voice for modern finance", the awards program honors companies that conceive fresh ideas and execute flawlessly in designing or deploying technology to improve foreign exchange. Kyriba is among the few high-profile winners to win more than one FX award, alongside Citi, Finastra and Sberbank.

"Kyriba is honored to be recognized by Global Finance's Annual FX Tech Awards," said Wolfgang Koester, Chief Evangelist of Kyriba. "CFOs are exposed to increased market volatility and require currency risk management solutions that automate data collection workflows to ensure risk analysis is based on complete and accurate exposure data in real-time. Combined with Kyriba's leading TMS solution that enables advanced cash forecasting and connectivity, CFOs and risk managers can now automate their FX risk management programs and increase the precision and predictability of their FX risk reduction objectives in real-time."

Kyriba was recognized for the following Global Finance Annual FX Tech Awards:

Best TMS Provider with FX module Highlighting FX Management within TMS systems

Best Solution for FX Cash-Flow Hedging Highlighting AI tools that drive optimal hedging

Kyriba and other winners were selected by Global Finance's regional experts, who considered bank and technology provider submissions and used their own research and knowledge to make shortlists in all regions and categories. The 2022 FX Tech Award winners were identified through a bespoke algorithm including FX transaction volume, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing, and innovative technologies.

About Kyriba Corp.:

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform treasury, payments, working capital, and connectivity solutions to activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. With 2,000 clients worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba manages more than 1.3 billion bank transactions per year, and 250 million payments for a total value of $15 Trillion annually.

Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Minsk, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

About Global Finance Magazine

Global Finance Magazine, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,050 and readers in 180 countries. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website GFmag.com offers analysis and articles that are the heritage of 33 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

