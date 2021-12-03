iZafe Group: The First Italian Version of Dosell was sent Today to Sempli Farma in Italy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) (NASDAQ First North:IZAFE B) hereby announces that the first pharmaceutical robots adapted for the Italian consumer market have now been sent to Sempli Farma in Italy for the pilot project.

In October this year, we communicated the upcoming pilot project in Italy. With a certain delay, we can now announce that the pharmaceutical robots have been sent from Sweden and are expected to be delivered to Sempli Farma next week.

All parts such as Dosell, manuals, mobile app, system and brochure are ready and adapted for the Italian market, which means that Sempli Farma has everything to get started.

About Sempli Farma by Remedio S.R.L

The Italian healthcare company Remedio has built a network of strategically selected partners in Italy to find a combination of different aids in drug management and distribution channels that enable the elderly to stay at home longer. Unlike in Sweden, the possibility of receiving medicine on a dose roll has not existed in Italy; this has inspired Remedio to launch the concept of sachets and develop the complete solution Sempli Farma.

Sempli Farma is a service that connects pharmacists with the patient and their relatives via a pharmacy through a closed system for drug dispensing. The care concept aims to reduce care costs and streamline the Italian healthcare system. Dosell becomes the ultimate end component by delivering the dose bags while at the same time the compliance of the medication can be checked and statistics obtained

Sempli Farma has grown in 2020 and 2021 through a capital raising of

300,000 euros. The organization has been strengthened with a clinical engineer, a sales manager who works to create an external sales network and a marketing and communications department.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

