Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (FSE: 8BX1), ("BBB", or "Company"). The report is titled, "Large-Scale, Precious & Base Metal Portfolio and have Returned Significant Drilling Results in the Golden Triangle."

Report Excerpt: "With a large, district-scale holding in proximity to the "Golden Triangle", we believe the company's properties are exposed to the recent growth in M&A activity that has occurred in the region. With further exploration de-risking its key assets and the approach of seeking strategic partnerships to support ongoing development, BBB may well see suitors take interest over the near-term. We see the scale of its overall portfolio supporting operational flexibility and optionality, with large monetization opportunities inherent in the size of its asset base."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal:

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Project located in NW BC, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA, under an Farmout Option Agreement to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies hold shares in BBB.

