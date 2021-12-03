Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Taps LiveLike to Bring Interactive Features to Next Generation of Matchpoint Blueprint

LiveLike Audience Engagement Platform Adds Community, Gamification and More to Proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint Application Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3,?2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), a leading independent streaming entertainment company, and LiveLike, a technology company dedicated to empowering digital experiences, are partnering to deliver new community and gamification elements to Cinedigm's portfolio of premium streaming direct-to-consumer subscription services.

LiveLike is an audience engagement platform that empowers its partners to make their content more interactive and social through a suite of tools that enhance the fan experience. Working with a wide range of clients from ecommerce, education, and news to live sports, music, and movie premieres, LiveLike integrates features such as influencer-driven chats, watch parties, loyalty rewards, user rankings, and more-any of which can be integrated with sponsors.

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for over two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in films they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

The recent launch of Cinedigm's Fandor and Screambox streaming services, both powered by Matchpoint Blueprint, mark the latest in a series of strategic expansions by Cinedigm in recent months. The updated subscription services feature a brand-new design and an intuitive user-experience, with a continuous refresh of independent and horror titles each month-all designed to create the ultimate celebration of cinephile culture. Planned features to be directly integrated into the underlying Matchpoint Blueprint platform utilizing the LiveLike SDK will include chat, profiles, rewards, leaderboards, and badges.

"As we continue to refine and innovate on what we feel is the ideal user experience for consumers of our streaming services, we are excited to partner with LikeLive who will add a whole suite of additional fan engagement features to our streaming channels," said Cinedigm Chief Technology & Product Officer Tony Huidor. "LikeLive's platform offers some very compelling engagement capabilities as we look to launch the next major version of our proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint development framework with plans for much deeper fan engagement such as integrated user rankings, loyalty points, digital NFT collectibles and more."

Said LiveLike Co-founder and CEO Miheer Walavakar, "Cinedigm has done a tremendous job cultivating a community of passionate film lovers, and continuing to innovate and update the streaming service. Through our partnership, we have been actively collaborating on ways to super-serve these fans, encouraging them to connect with each other and engage with this content in fun, new ways."

About LiveLike:

LiveLike is a technology company dedicated to empowering digital experiences. It does this by providing its partners with customizable tools that activate audiences and build engaged communities. LiveLike's gamification engine enables top sports organizations and media companies to enhance the fan experience, retain audiences, and unlock new monetization opportunities. Its interactive and social features have connected fans to the biggest live events around the world, from the Super Bowl, FIFA World Cup, and NCAA March Madness, to concerts, festivals, and the U.S. presidential debates. Additionally, LiveLike is actively expanding into new industries, bringing its technology to edtech, fintech, e-commerce, and publishing, with more to come.

Headquartered in New York, LiveLike also has offices in India, Europe, and Canada, with staff located worldwide. Over the past two years alone, LiveLike partners have ranged from companies including Canal+, Deltatre, FloSports, FOX, nugs.net, Sky Group, Sportradar, and WarnerMedia, to organizations like LaLiga, NASCAR, the Golden State Warriors, the NBA, and the WNBA. Company investors include Greycroft, USM Holdings, Evolution Media Capital, Lepe, BDMI, Elysian Park, Courtside VC, and late NBA Commissioner David Stern. For more information about LiveLike technology, partnerships and more, visit www.livelike.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

