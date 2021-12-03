The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory to Open the Canadian Securities Exchange Today

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, participated in a virtual market opening today with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

"Listing on the CSE allows us to tap into the robust Canadian venture capital markets, and we are thrilled to commemorate this important milestone towards realizing the full potential of our platform for accelerating the growth of our brand partners," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-Founder. "On behalf of all of us at The Fresh Factory, I would like to welcome and thank all our shareholders for joining us in providing plant-based, honest food for all. Our innovative and sustainable approach to business will continue to benefit our shareholders, brand partners, employees and customers as we shape the future of the food and beverage industry for the better."

To watch a replay of the virtual event, visit: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLMqe-oljw63x68conwnXYTtWUiQKYQwf7 or follow our social media channels: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the plant-based, clean-label food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a B Corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food supply system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at: Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

