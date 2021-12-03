Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Change in Director's Details

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with LR 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited announces that Tim Scholefield has resigned from the Board of Fidelity Asian Values Plc as a non-executive director, with effect from 3 December 2021.

For and on behalf of

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000