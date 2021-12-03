Call Tracking Platform Ringba is Named SaaS Platform of the Year for 2021 by Affiliate Grand Slam and the AGS Awards

Ringba is an Inbound Call Tracking and Analytics Platform that is Ideal for Marketers, Brands and Pay Per Call

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Ringba is pleased to announce that the innovative inbound call tracking and analytics platform recently received recognition from Affiliate Grand Slam and the AGS Awards, who named Ringba the 2021 "SaaS Platform of the Year."

As a company spokesperson noted, the entire team at Ringba was thrilled to learn that the call tracking platform had received such a prestigious award.

"We want to send a massive thank you to our valued clients and our amazing team for making it possible," the spokesperson noted, adding that the Ringba team is made up of experienced AdTech engineers, product designers and marketers who are devoted to the success of their clients.

"At Ringba, we strongly believe that our clients are partners, and our top priority is to see your business grow and succeed."

Ringba's platform offers a number of features, the spokesperson noted, including call tracking, marketing attribution, programmatic call buying and selling, real-time data enrichment, TCPA protection,and dynamic interactive voice response.

Ringba also offers next-level analytics, which empowers brands and marketers to understand and use their data at an unprecedented level. And with no contracts combined with usage-based pricing, people can use Ringba as they need and want.

The fact that Ringba was named the "SaaS Platform of the Year" for 2021 will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have used the powerful platform. Since Ringba was launched, it has earned a well-deserved reputation for not only its many useful features, but also its outstanding support and customer service.

"The Ringba team is made up of ad tech industry veterans ready to help you optimize your business with hands-on technical support, training guides and tutorial videos," the spokesperson noted.

Ringba is the leading call tracking and analytics platform for marketers, brands, media buyers, call centers and pay per call. Users can get more ROI than any other platform with Ringba's real-time call routing, ring tree for calls, and industry-leading analytics. Purpose-built for performance, flexibility, and competitive advantage, Ringba empowers businesses to take complete control of their traffic, call flow and customer experience. All without contracts, minimums, or overages. For more information, please visit https://www.ringba.com/.

