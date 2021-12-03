Clean Invest Africa Plc - Audited Results to 31 December 2020

3 December 2021

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("Clean Invest Africa", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Review of business and future developments

The financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 show a loss after taxation of £1,168,834 (2019: £9,133,485). The 2019 results are principally attributable to non-cash expenditure for the grant of share options and warrants of £3,222,182 and the reverse acquisition share-based payment of £4,544,161.

Since re-admission to AQSE Growth Market and further to the SPA, the Company currently owns 100% of CoalTech and 75% of CASA. The final tranche of the Consideration Shares of 13,291,745 Ordinary Shares in respect of CASA are ready to be issued to the remaining South African Resident Sellers once the necessary approvals from the South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") have been granted.

On 16 September 2021, the Company agreed to enter into a convertible loan note of £60,000 ("CLN"), for a period of 6 months, with three of the Company directors, N Lyons, F Fantechi and P B Ryan, in equal parts, of £20,000 each. The CLN is convertible into ordinary shares of the Company at the request of the CLN holders, at 0.25p per share with an interest coupon of 8% payable in ordinary shares at 0.25p, upon redemption or conversion. Both the CLN and the coupon carry equivalent of 2 warrants for every one ordinary share resulting from the conversions. Further, the three Directors have also agreed to convert all outstanding professional fees being £42,000 each for N Lyons and F Fantechi and £50,820 for P B Ryan to ordinary shares at a price of 0.25p each, comprising 16,800,000 shares each for N Lyons and F Fantechi and 20,328,000 shares for P B Ryan. Each share shall carry two Warrants on the same terms as set out for the CLN.

The Directors are pleased to report the incorporation of CoalTech Far East Pte. Ltd. on 8 June 2021. The registered office of the company is situated in the Republic of Singapore. CoalTech owns 20% of CoalTech Far East.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Outlook

The Directors are pleased with the progress made in this initial period, notwithstanding to the continuous impacts on the Group's business of the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the potentially exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing reasonably fast. Such prospects are of course conditional upon and dependant upon the Company raising further funding for which there is no certainty at present. We continue to seek new investment opportunities and funding and we will advise shareholders if these opportunities develop.

This report was approved by the board of directors on 2 December 2021 and signed on its behalf by:

F Fantechi

Director

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2020

GBP 2020 2019 Revenue 444 347 Cost of sales - (93) Gross profit 444 254 Other income 869 217 Operating costs (1,105,496) (1,382,089) Fair value of share options and warrants (21,374) (3,222,182) Reverse acquisition cost - (4,544,161) Unrealised foreign exchange revaluation on amounts due to a related party (32,256) 24,639 Operating loss (1,157,813) (9,123,322) Finance income 4 4 Finance costs (11,025) (10,167) Loss before tax (1,168,834) (9,133,485) Taxation - - Loss after tax (1,168,834) (9,133,485) Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences 91,548 49,779 Total comprehensive loss for the year (1,077,286) (9,083,706) Earnings per share expressed

in pence per share: Basic and diluted (0.10) (0.99)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2020

GBP 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 477,044 494,758 Right-of-use assets 20,966 30,506 Investments 5,247 5,247 Total non-current assets 503,257 530,511 Current assets Inventory 7,679 8,766 Trade and other receivables 105,567 112,904 Amounts due from related parties 3,411,760 3,431,989 Cash and cash equivalents 13,864 13,231 Total current assets 3,538,870 3,566,890 Total assets 4,042,127 4,097,401 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 2,949,388 2,844,413 Share premium reserve 24,938,863 24,623,938 Shares to be issued 332,294 332,294 Convertible loans 155,000 134,388 Share-based payment reserve 3,243,556 3,222,182 Currency translation reserve 174,589 83,041 Reverse takeover reserve (23,050,570) (23,050,570) Accumulated losses (11,412,197) (10,243,363) Total equity (2,669,077) (2,053,677) Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,699,749 1,142,194 Lease liabilities 7,968 6,731 Amounts due to related parties 4,986,218 4,975,564 Total current liabilities 6,693,935 6,124,489 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 17,269 26,589 Total non-current liabilities 17,269 26,589 Total liabilities 6,711,204 6,151,078 Total equity and liabilities 4,042,127 4,097,401

F Fantechi

Director2 December 2021

Company Statement of Financial Position

as at 31 December 2020

GBP 31 Dec 2020 31 Dec 2019 Assets Non-current assets Investment 4,744,225 4,744,225 Total non-current assets 4,744,225 4,744,225 Current assets Trade and other

receivables 235,714 73,579 Cash and cash equivalents 1,496 6,004 Total current assets 237,210 79,583 Total assets 4,981,435 4,823,808 Equity and liabilities

Equity Share capital 2,949,388 2,844,413 Share premium 24,938,863 24,623,938 Shares to be issued 332,294 332,294 Convertible loans 155,000 134,388 Share-based payment reserve 3,243,556 3,222,182 Accumulated losses (26,893,467) (26,613,901) Total equity 4,725,634 4,543,314 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 255,801 280,494 Total liabilities 255,801 280,494 Total equity and liabilities 4,981,435 4,823,808

The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income.

The loss for the Parent Company for the year was £279,566 (2019: Loss of £26,409,823).

Approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by:

F Fantechi

Director

2 December 2021

Group Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

GBP Share

capital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-based payment reserve Reverse takeover reserve Currency translation reserve Accumulated

losses Total equity 1 January 2020 2,844,413 24,623,938 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 (23,050,570) 83,041 (10,243,363) (2,053,677) Loss for the year - - - - - - - (1,168,834) (1,168,834) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - -

- - - 91,548 - 91,548 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 91,548 (1,168,834) (1,077,286) Shares issued by Clean Invest Africa Plc during the year 104,975 314,925 -

- - - - - 419,900 Share-based payment - - - - 21,374 - - - 21,374

Movement during the year - - - 20,612 - - - - 20,612 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 104,975 314,925 - 20,612 21,374 - - - 461,886 31 December 2020 2,949,388 24,938,863 332,294 155,000 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 174,589 (11,412,197) (2,669,077)

GBP Share

capital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-based payment reserve Reverse takeover reserve Currency translation reserve Accumulated

losses Total equity 1 January 2019 19,841 383,689 - - - - (11,906) (1,109,878) (718,254) Loss for the year - - - - - - - (9,133,485) (9,133,485) Other comprehensive income: Currency translation differences - - -

- - - 49,779 - 49,779 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 49,779 (9,133,485) (9,083,706) CoalTech Group share capital transfer to reverse takeover reserve (19,841) (383,689) -

- - 310,212 45,168 - (48,150) Recognition of the Company share capital at reverse acquisition 402,750 210,750 -

- - 3,772,363 - - 4,385,863 Issue of shares for acquisition of CoalTech Group 2,436,441 24,364,410 332,294

- - (27,133,145) - - - Shares issued by the Company since acquisition 5,222 48,778 -

- - - - - 54,000 Convertible loans issued - - - 134,388 - - - - 134,388 Share-based payment - - - - 3,222,182 - - - 3,222,182 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 2,824,572 24,240,249 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 (23,050,570) 45,168 - 7,748,283 31 December 2019 2,844,413 24,623,938 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 (23,050,570) 83,041 (10,243,363) (2,053,677)

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2020

GBP Share

capital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-based payment reserve Accumulated

losses Total equity 1 January 2020 2,844,413 24,623,938 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 (26,613,901) 4,543,314 Loss for the year - - - - - (279,566) (279,566) Other comprehensive income - - -

- - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - - (279,566) (279,566) Movement during the year - - - 20,612 - - 20,612 Shares issued by the Company during the year 104,975 314,925 -

- - - 419,900 Share-based payment - - - - 21,374 - 21,374 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 104,975 314,925 - 20,612 21,374 - 461,886 31 December 2020 2,949,388 24,938,863 332,294 155,000 3,243,556 (26,893,467) 4,725,634

GBP Share

capital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-based payment reserve Accumulated

losses Total equity 1 October 2018 402,750 210,750 - - - (204,078) 409,422 Loss for the period - - - - - (26,409,823) (26,409,823) Other comprehensive income - - -

- - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - - (26,409,823) (26,409,823) Shares issued by the Company during the year 2,441,663 24,413,188 332,294

- - - 27,187,145 Convertible loans issued - - - 134,388 - - 134,388 Share-based payment - - - - 3,222,182 - 3,222,182 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 2,441,663 24,413,188 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 - 30,543,715 31 December 2019 2,844,413 24,623,938 332,294 134,388 3,222,182 (26,613,901) 4,543,314

Group Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2020

GBP2020 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash utilised in operations (276,198) (724,496)

Finance income 4 4

Finance costs (2,737) (5,779)

Exchange gain/(loss) 25,803 25,081

Net cash outflow from operating activities(253,128) (705,190)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,488) (75,280)

Purchase of investments - (5,247)

Cash acquired on acquisition of Clean Invest Africa plc - 9,104

Cash acquired on the addition of the subsidiary - 4,709

Net cash outflow from investing activities (8,488) (66,714)

Cash flows from financing activities

Funding received from related parties 157,923 635,192

Payment of related party borrowings (39,415) (7,995)

Proceeds from issue of shares 150,000 54,000

Proceeds from convertible loan notes - 61,000

Principal paid on lease liabilities (6,259) (5,506)

Net cash inflow from financing activities262,249736,691

Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 633 (35,213)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year





13,231



48,444

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 13,864 13,231











A. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX TO CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

2020 2019

£ £

Loss before income tax (1,168,834) (9,133,485)

Amortisation charges 7,472 8,320

Fair value of warrants issued 21,374 3,222,182 Share-based payment recognised on reverse acquisition - 4,544,161

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment -- 174

Provision for obsolete inventories 1,598 2,149

Finance income (4) (4)

Finance costs 11,025 10,167

(1,127,369) (1,346,336)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Decrease/ (increase) in inventory (511) 14,152

Decrease/ (increase) in trade and other receivables 67,337 (8,143) Increase in trade and other payables 784,345 615,831

Cash utilised in operations (276,198) (724,496)

Company Statement of Cash Flow

for the year ended 31 December 2020

GBP2020 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss before income tax (279,566) (26,409,823)

Impairment - 22,747,282

Share based payment expense 21,374 3,222,182

Increase in trade and other receivables (162,135) (68,499)

Increase in trade and other payables 265,819 392,260

Net cash from operating activities(154,508)(116,598)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from issue of shares 150,000 54,000

Net cash from financing activities150,00054,000

(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,508) (62,598)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year





6,004



68,602