Clean Invest Africa Plc - Audited Results to 31 December 2020

Review of business and future developments
The financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 show a loss after taxation of £1,168,834 (2019: £9,133,485). The 2019 results are principally attributable to non-cash expenditure for the grant of share options and warrants of £3,222,182 and the reverse acquisition share-based payment of £4,544,161.
Since re-admission to AQSE Growth Market and further to the SPA, the Company currently owns 100% of CoalTech and 75% of CASA. The final tranche of the Consideration Shares of 13,291,745 Ordinary Shares in respect of CASA are ready to be issued to the remaining South African Resident Sellers once the necessary approvals from the South African Reserve Bank ("SARB") have been granted.
On 16 September 2021, the Company agreed to enter into a convertible loan note of £60,000 ("CLN"), for a period of 6 months, with three of the Company directors, N Lyons, F Fantechi and P B Ryan, in equal parts, of £20,000 each. The CLN is convertible into ordinary shares of the Company at the request of the CLN holders, at 0.25p per share with an interest coupon of 8% payable in ordinary shares at 0.25p, upon redemption or conversion. Both the CLN and the coupon carry equivalent of 2 warrants for every one ordinary share resulting from the conversions. Further, the three Directors have also agreed to convert all outstanding professional fees being £42,000 each for N Lyons and F Fantechi and £50,820 for P B Ryan to ordinary shares at a price of 0.25p each, comprising 16,800,000 shares each for N Lyons and F Fantechi and 20,328,000 shares for P B Ryan. Each share shall carry two Warrants on the same terms as set out for the CLN.
The Directors are pleased to report the incorporation of CoalTech Far East Pte. Ltd. on 8 June 2021. The registered office of the company is situated in the Republic of Singapore. CoalTech owns 20% of CoalTech Far East.
The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Outlook
The Directors are pleased with the progress made in this initial period, notwithstanding to the continuous impacts on the Group's business of the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the potentially exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing reasonably fast. Such prospects are of course conditional upon and dependant upon the Company raising further funding for which there is no certainty at present. We continue to seek new investment opportunities and funding and we will advise shareholders if these opportunities develop.
This report was approved by the board of directors on 2 December 2021 and signed on its behalf by:
F Fantechi
Director
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the year ended 31 December 2020
|GBP
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|444
|347
|Cost of sales
|-
|(93)
|Gross profit
|444
|254
|Other income
|869
|217
|Operating costs
|(1,105,496)
|(1,382,089)
|Fair value of share options and warrants
|(21,374)
|(3,222,182)
|Reverse acquisition cost
|-
|(4,544,161)
|Unrealised foreign exchange revaluation on amounts due to a related party
|(32,256)
|24,639
|Operating loss
|(1,157,813)
|(9,123,322)
|Finance income
|4
|4
|Finance costs
|(11,025)
|(10,167)
|Loss before tax
|(1,168,834)
|(9,133,485)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|Loss after tax
|(1,168,834)
|(9,133,485)
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss
|Currency translation differences
|91,548
|49,779
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|(1,077,286)
|(9,083,706)
|Earnings per share expressed
in pence per share:
|Basic and diluted
|(0.10)
|(0.99)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 December 2020
|GBP
|31 Dec 2020
|31 Dec 2019
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|477,044
|494,758
|Right-of-use assets
|20,966
|30,506
|Investments
|5,247
|5,247
|Total non-current assets
|503,257
|530,511
|Current assets
|Inventory
|7,679
|8,766
|Trade and other receivables
|105,567
|112,904
|Amounts due from related parties
|3,411,760
|3,431,989
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,864
|13,231
|Total current assets
|3,538,870
|3,566,890
|Total assets
|4,042,127
|4,097,401
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
|2,949,388
|2,844,413
|Share premium reserve
|24,938,863
|24,623,938
|Shares to be issued
|332,294
|332,294
|Convertible loans
|155,000
|134,388
|Share-based payment reserve
|3,243,556
|3,222,182
|Currency translation reserve
|174,589
|83,041
|Reverse takeover reserve
|(23,050,570)
|(23,050,570)
|Accumulated losses
|(11,412,197)
|(10,243,363)
|Total equity
|(2,669,077)
|(2,053,677)
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,699,749
|1,142,194
|Lease liabilities
|7,968
|6,731
|Amounts due to related parties
|4,986,218
|4,975,564
|Total current liabilities
|6,693,935
|6,124,489
|Non-current liabilities
|Lease liabilities
|17,269
|26,589
|Total non-current liabilities
|17,269
|26,589
|Total liabilities
|6,711,204
|6,151,078
|Total equity and liabilities
|4,042,127
|4,097,401
F Fantechi
Director2 December 2021
Company Statement of Financial Position
as at 31 December 2020
|GBP
|31 Dec 2020
|31 Dec 2019
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Investment
|4,744,225
|4,744,225
|Total non-current assets
|4,744,225
|4,744,225
|Current assets
|Trade and other
receivables
|235,714
|73,579
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,496
|6,004
|Total current assets
|237,210
|79,583
|Total assets
|4,981,435
|4,823,808
|Equity and liabilities
Equity
|Share capital
|2,949,388
|2,844,413
|Share premium
|24,938,863
|24,623,938
|Shares to be issued
|332,294
|332,294
|Convertible loans
|155,000
|134,388
|Share-based payment reserve
|3,243,556
|3,222,182
|Accumulated losses
|(26,893,467)
|(26,613,901)
|Total equity
|4,725,634
|4,543,314
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|255,801
|280,494
|Total liabilities
|255,801
|280,494
|Total equity and liabilities
|4,981,435
|4,823,808
The Company has elected to take the exemption under section 408 of the Companies Act 2006 not to present the Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income.
The loss for the Parent Company for the year was £279,566 (2019: Loss of £26,409,823).
Approved by the Board and signed on its behalf by:
F Fantechi
Director
2 December 2021
Group Statement of Changes in Equity
for the year ended 31 December 2020
|GBP
|Share
capital
|Share premium
|Shares to be issued
|Convertible loans
|Share-based payment reserve
|Reverse takeover reserve
|Currency translation reserve
|Accumulated
losses
|Total equity
|1 January 2020
|2,844,413
|24,623,938
|332,294
|134,388
|3,222,182
|(23,050,570)
|83,041
|(10,243,363)
|(2,053,677)
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,168,834)
|(1,168,834)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Currency translation differences
|-
|-
|-
-
|-
|-
|91,548
|-
|91,548
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|91,548
|(1,168,834)
|(1,077,286)
|Shares issued by Clean Invest Africa Plc during the year
|104,975
|314,925
|-
-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|419,900
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,374
|-
|-
|-
|21,374
Movement during the year
|-
|-
|-
|20,612
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20,612
|Total transactions with owners recognised in equity
|104,975
|314,925
|-
|20,612
|21,374
|-
|-
|-
|461,886
|31 December 2020
|2,949,388
|24,938,863
|332,294
|155,000
|3,243,556
|(23,050,570)
|174,589
|(11,412,197)
|(2,669,077)
|GBP
|Share
capital
|Share premium
|Shares to be issued
|Convertible loans
|Share-based payment reserve
|Reverse takeover reserve
|Currency translation reserve
|Accumulated
losses
|Total equity
|1 January 2019
|19,841
|383,689
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(11,906)
|(1,109,878)
|(718,254)
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9,133,485)
|(9,133,485)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Currency translation differences
|-
|-
|-
-
|-
|-
|49,779
|-
|49,779
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49,779
|(9,133,485)
|(9,083,706)
|CoalTech Group share capital transfer to reverse takeover reserve
|(19,841)
|(383,689)
|-
-
|-
|310,212
|45,168
|-
|(48,150)
|Recognition of the Company share capital at reverse acquisition
|402,750
|210,750
|-
-
|-
|3,772,363
|-
|-
|4,385,863
|Issue of shares for acquisition of CoalTech Group
|2,436,441
|24,364,410
|332,294
-
|-
|(27,133,145)
|-
|-
|-
|Shares issued by the Company since acquisition
|5,222
|48,778
|-
-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54,000
|Convertible loans issued
|-
|-
|-
|134,388
|-
|-
|-
|-
|134,388
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,222,182
|-
|-
|-
|3,222,182
|Total transactions with owners recognised in equity
|2,824,572
|24,240,249
|332,294
|134,388
|3,222,182
|(23,050,570)
|45,168
|-
|7,748,283
|31 December 2019
|2,844,413
|24,623,938
|332,294
|134,388
|3,222,182
|(23,050,570)
|83,041
|(10,243,363)
|(2,053,677)
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
for the year ended 31 December 2020
|GBP
|Share
capital
|Share premium
|Shares to be issued
|Convertible loans
|Share-based payment reserve
|Accumulated
losses
|Total equity
|1 January 2020
|2,844,413
|24,623,938
|332,294
|134,388
|3,222,182
|(26,613,901)
|4,543,314
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(279,566)
|(279,566)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(279,566)
|(279,566)
|Movement during the year
|-
|-
|-
|20,612
|-
|-
|20,612
|Shares issued by the Company during the year
|104,975
|314,925
|-
-
|-
|-
|419,900
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,374
|-
|21,374
|Total transactions with owners recognised in equity
|104,975
|314,925
|-
|20,612
|21,374
|-
|461,886
|31 December 2020
|2,949,388
|24,938,863
|332,294
|155,000
|3,243,556
|(26,893,467)
|4,725,634
|GBP
|Share
capital
|Share premium
|Shares to be issued
|Convertible loans
|Share-based payment reserve
|Accumulated
losses
|Total equity
|1 October 2018
|402,750
|210,750
|-
|-
|-
|(204,078)
|409,422
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(26,409,823)
|(26,409,823)
|Other comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
-
|-
|-
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(26,409,823)
|(26,409,823)
|Shares issued by the Company during the year
|2,441,663
|24,413,188
|332,294
-
|-
|-
|27,187,145
|Convertible loans issued
|-
|-
|-
|134,388
|-
|-
|134,388
|Share-based payment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,222,182
|-
|3,222,182
|Total transactions with owners recognised in equity
|2,441,663
|24,413,188
|332,294
|134,388
|3,222,182
|-
|30,543,715
|31 December 2019
|2,844,413
|24,623,938
|332,294
|134,388
|3,222,182
|(26,613,901)
|4,543,314
Group Statement of Cash Flows
for the year ended 31 December 2020
GBP2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash utilised in operations (276,198) (724,496)
Finance income 4 4
Finance costs (2,737) (5,779)
Exchange gain/(loss) 25,803 25,081
Net cash outflow from operating activities(253,128) (705,190)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,488) (75,280)
Purchase of investments - (5,247)
Cash acquired on acquisition of Clean Invest Africa plc - 9,104
Cash acquired on the addition of the subsidiary - 4,709
Net cash outflow from investing activities (8,488) (66,714)
Cash flows from financing activities
Funding received from related parties 157,923 635,192
Payment of related party borrowings (39,415) (7,995)
Proceeds from issue of shares 150,000 54,000
Proceeds from convertible loan notes - 61,000
Principal paid on lease liabilities (6,259) (5,506)
Net cash inflow from financing activities262,249736,691
|Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|633
|(35,213)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
13,231
48,444
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|13,864
|13,231
|A.
|RECONCILIATION OF LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX TO CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS
2020 2019
£ £
Loss before income tax (1,168,834) (9,133,485)
Amortisation charges 7,472 8,320
Fair value of warrants issued 21,374 3,222,182 Share-based payment recognised on reverse acquisition - 4,544,161
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment -- 174
Provision for obsolete inventories 1,598 2,149
Finance income (4) (4)
Finance costs 11,025 10,167
(1,127,369) (1,346,336)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Decrease/ (increase) in inventory (511) 14,152
Decrease/ (increase) in trade and other receivables 67,337 (8,143) Increase in trade and other payables 784,345 615,831
Cash utilised in operations(276,198)(724,496)
Company Statement of Cash Flow
for the year ended 31 December 2020
GBP2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss before income tax (279,566) (26,409,823)
Impairment - 22,747,282
Share based payment expense 21,374 3,222,182
Increase in trade and other receivables (162,135) (68,499)
Increase in trade and other payables 265,819 392,260
Net cash from operating activities(154,508)(116,598)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issue of shares 150,000 54,000
Net cash from financing activities150,00054,000
|(Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(4,508)
|(62,598)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
6,004
68,602
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|1,496
|6,004