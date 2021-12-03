The "Switzerland Healthcare Medical Tourism Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Private Care, Public Care), By Service (Radiology, Aesthetic Medicine), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Switzerland healthcare and medical tourism market size is expected to reach USD 90.3 billion by 2028 expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The high quality of care, the expansion of the service portfolio by care providers, and initiatives to promote medical tourism are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

As medical tourism is a key contributor to market growth, the government is taking efforts to improve the quality of care. The total number of tourists traveling to Switzerland for medical treatment is rapidly increasing. Even though the cost of medical care is high compared to other European countries, Switzerland has always been a popular destination for medical tourism.

This can be attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure with the presence of trained healthcare professionals, high quality and patient privacy standards, and beautiful locations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the medical tourism industry. Due to travel restrictions and fear of contracting the infected, many patients postponed their plans and/or had to seek treatment in their own countries. Many wellness resorts and hospitals witnessed a decline in overnight stays due to the pandemic.

Partnerships and collaborations to provide care enable service providers to compete with other players to a strong foothold in the market.

Switzerland Healthcare Medical Tourism Market Report Highlights

Switzerland is emerging as a rising star in medical tourism. It is among the leading European countries in terms of the number of international visitors. The healthcare providers are focusing on providing a wholesome medical tourism experience combining medical treatment with luxurious natural retreats, mountain resorts, and spa traditions

By end-use, public care led the market in 2020. Private care is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. When compared to public hospitals, private hospitals in Switzerland offer inpatient hospital treatments at a much lower tariff, thus increasing the inclination toward private hospitals amid the cost of medical care in the country

Based on service, the aesthetic medicine segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the availability of products and increasing awareness regarding cosmetic treatments

The industry is witnessing product launches and initiatives for business expansion. For instance, in September 2018, SIS Medical launched three balloon catheters viz. NIC Nano hydro, NIC 1.1 hydro, and EasyT, which are used to dilate closed and narrow vessels during interventional cardiology. The efforts for product innovation will help meet the demand for cardiovascular treatment and improve the quality of care

After the detection of the first COVID-19 positive case in February 2020, the government in Switzerland declared a "special situation" as per the Epidemics Act. In the first quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought international travel to an abrupt halt and significantly impacted Switzerland's medical tourism industry. However, the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions and opening of clinics and hospitals for international patients are factors expected to impel market growth in the coming years

Key Topics Covered:

Market Variables, Trends Scope

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent market outlook

Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

Analysis

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

High quality of care

Initiatives to promote medical tourism

Market restraint analysis

Shortage of local workforce overworked employees

Market Opportunity Analysis

Market Challenge Analysis

Switzerland Healthcare Medical Tourism Industry Analysis Porter's

Bargaining power of buyers: low

Bargaining power of suppliers: high

Competitive rivalry: high

Threat of new entrants: low

Threat of substitutes: low

Switzerland Healthcare Medical Tourism Industry Analysis PEST

Political legal landscape

Economic landscape

Social landscape

Technological landscape

Qualitative Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on Switzerland Healthcare Medical Tourism Market

Switzerland Healthcare Market: End-use Analysis

Switzerland Healthcare Market: Service Analysis

Switzerland Medical Tourism Market: Country Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Klinik Hirslanden, Zurich

Swiss Medica XXI Century S.A.

Biologic Aesthetic DentalCARE

Berit Klinik

Clinique de Genolier

Clinique de Montchoisi

Hirslanden Clinique Cecil

Private Clinic MENTALVA

Rehabilitation Clinic Zihlschlacht

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz

Clinica Sant'AnnA

WALDHOTEL HEALTH MEDICAL EXCELLENCE

Swiss mEDICAL NETWORK

The Swizz Leading Hospital

Privatklinik Hohenegg AG

Klinik Im Park

Private Clinic Meiringen

Hirslanden Klinik Aarau

Pyramide am See Clinic

HIRSLANDEN SALEM-SPITAL

Schmerzklinik Basel

Klinik Beau-Site

Clinique La Colline

SW!SS REHA

BESAS Bern Hospital Center for Geriatric Medicine

cereneo Schweiz AG

CLINIC BAD RAGAZ

LEUKERBAD CLINIC

Clinique de Maisonneuve

Clinique Valmont

Hochgebirgsklinik Davos

Hof Weissbad AG

Klinik Schloss Mammern

Oberwaid AG

Rehaklinik Dussnang AG

Salina Rehabilitation Clinic

