Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") wishes to announce it has granted 325,000 incentive stock options exercisable into common shares of the Company to its directors, officers and consultants. These options have been set in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of 29 cents for a five-year period.

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project, a 100% interest in 12 lithium prospects in Newfoundland and an option to earn a 100% interest in a burgeoning new lithium belt in Argentina.

