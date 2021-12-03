Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Makes It into the US Market, Set to Deliver First Product to Leading Grocery Chain

Blender Bites Will Be the First Innovation of Its Kind to Hit the US Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Vancouver, British Columbia - Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE), (FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium, organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen functional foods, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 23, 2021, the Company has achieved a significant milestone receiving its first purchase orders from the Southwest Division of the world's leading club store chain for a club size pack of its Power Berry superfood smoothie pucks.

The United States represents a significant retail grocery market segment and will serve as a focal point for Blender's continued growth. The success the Company is witnessing in Canada is proving out its business model and is the foundation upon which it will stand and approach its US expansion efforts. The Company anticipates further expansion with the broader US club store distribution networks and will also continue to leverage its existing partnerships with its US retail brokers to increase representation at brick and mortar, as well as online grocery retail banners.

Leading from Blender Bites' successful launch into the chain's Canadian club stores in September of this year, US based club stores are now showing interest in carrying the Company's product. The Southwest Division of the club store chain is the first division to confirm a purchase order with Company and marks the entrance of the Blender Bites brand into US club store market. This first purchase order is a monumental step in the Company's aggressive US expansion plans.

Blender Bites is the first innovation of its kind to hit the US marketplace. This first mover advantage is paramount in securing listings with the top retailers in the country, many of whose consumers are looking for innovative product solutions with reduced sugar and increased nutritional density.

Power Berry flavour smoothie pucks are Blender Bites' best-selling flavour across all retail distribution partners and are the perfect introduction for US-based club stores, providing a great opportunity to enhance the Company's US consumer base and significantly increase US sales revenues. Blender Bites' Power Berry formulation is comprised of 15 essential plant-based vitamins and minerals derived from whole fruits and vegetables, contains energizing B vitamins and is high in antioxidants. With the New Year in near sight, the release of the Power Berry antioxidant superfood smoothie pucks, in a club sized pack, are a convenient and functional option for consumers looking to make small yet impactful changes in their eating habits.

"The launch of our best-selling SKU into Southwest Division club stores is an incredible milestone for the company. We have received numerous indicators from this division that they expect an easy smoothie product like blender bites to be a huge success and are extremely excited to be partnering with us on the launch. The success of our Canadian rollout has proved that our model works and has led to considerable interest from other club store divisions and retail chains," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO and Founder.

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are certified organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed internationally across Canada and the US, and are currently sold in over 900 stores, including Sobeys, Safeway, Save on Foods, Whole Foods Market, Buy-Low/Nesters, IGA and Fresh Street.

