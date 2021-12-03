DJ Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg returns to the SDAX

In the course of the regular review of the German stock market indices, the German Stock Exchange this evening announced the return of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) to the SDAX. This reflects the fact that the company's market capitalization has more than tripled in the last twelve months to over EUR 700 million. Heidelberg sees the very clear upward trend in the share price to well over two Euro most recently as confirmation of the Group's successful transformation into a profitably growing technology company. Heidelberg intends to continue this development in the future by implementing its strategy.

"We would like to thank our employees for their great work over the past 12 months. The return to the SDAX is both confirmation and incentive for us. Confirmation of the successful transformation of Heidelberg in recent quarters and an incentive to continue doing everything we can to ensure that all our stakeholders benefit from our positive performance through sustainable value growth," comments Rainer Hundsdörfer, the company's CEO.

