Freitag, 03.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
WKN: 731400 ISIN: DE0007314007 
03.12.21
17:36 Uhr
2,465 Euro
-0,015
-0,60 %
03.12.2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg returns to the SDAX

In the course of the regular review of the German stock market indices, the German Stock Exchange this evening announced the return of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) to the SDAX. This reflects the fact that the company's market capitalization has more than tripled in the last twelve months to over EUR 700 million. Heidelberg sees the very clear upward trend in the share price to well over two Euro most recently as confirmation of the Group's successful transformation into a profitably growing technology company. Heidelberg intends to continue this development in the future by implementing its strategy.

"We would like to thank our employees for their great work over the past 12 months. The return to the SDAX is both confirmation and incentive for us. Confirmation of the successful transformation of Heidelberg in recent quarters and an incentive to continue doing everything we can to ensure that all our stakeholders benefit from our positive performance through sustainable value growth," comments Rainer Hundsdörfer, the company's CEO.

Image material and additional information about the company are available in the Investor Relations and Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at www.heidelberg.com.

Heidelberg IR also on Twitter: Link to the IR Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/Heidelberg_IR On Twitter under the name: @Heidelberg_IR Further information: Corporate Communications Thomas Fichtl Phone: +49 6222 82-67123 Fax: +49 6222 82-67129 E-mail: Thomas.Fichtl@heidelberg.com

Investor Relations Maximilian Beyer Phone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120 Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-99 67120 E-Mail: maximilian.beyer@heidelberg.com

Important note: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimations by the Management Board of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even though the Management Board is of the opinion that those assumptions and estimations are realistic, the actual future development and results may deviate substantially from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, such as changes in the macro-economic situation, in the exchange rates, in the interest rates, and in the print media industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft gives no warranty and does not assume liability for any damages in case the future development and the projected results do not correspond with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. End of Media Release

Issuer: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Key word(s): Industry

2021-12-03 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

