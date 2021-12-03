Wedgemount Resources Corp.: Wedgemount Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company") has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to acquire up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"). The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring on December 3, 2026 at a price of $0.165 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options, will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on April 4, 2022, unless waived by the Canadian Securities Exchange. Wedgemount intends to seek approval of the Option plan from its shareholders at the annual general and special meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 3, 2022.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America.

