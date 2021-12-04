Allegiance Gold Gives Back To Local Veteran's Center

WEST HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / In honor of Veteran's Day, the team at Allegiance Gold gave back to a neighbor of theirs that is near and dear to their heart. Every year we observe November 11 as a day to pay our respect to all veterans that have served our great nation. With all the many ways to participate on Veteran's Day, Allegiance Gold went out of their way to give back to a local Veteran center. In the year 2021, Allegiance Gold expanded and took residence in a brand new state-of-the-art facility in West Hills, California. Near the Allegiance Gold Headquarters is the VA Chatsworth Vet Center, which has been helping Veterans and current service members for many years. They offer many benefits such as confidential help, counseling, and community support.

A fact that most individuals do not know about Allegiance Gold is that they employ Veterans and service members. Gary Graham and John Baccus, are two former Air Force Veterans that have been working with Allegiance Gold. They both took the initiative to reach out to VA Center as they wanted to learn more and give back to an outstanding facility for Veterans. "The VA Center here in Chatsworth has been doing some amazing work for the Veterans and service members, and I'm glad we were able to come and take the time to get to know them"; stated Senior Portfolio Strategist, Gary Graham.

"What the VA Chatsworth Center does for veterans is absolutely outstanding", stated Chief Operating Officer, Alex Ebkarian. "Like how we at Allegiance Gold help protect the financial stability for veterans and other alike; the VA Chatsworth Center helps offer benefits that most Veterans need to live an amazing life." Allegiance Gold appreciates the sacrifice and determination that each Veteran has made to keep our freedom and safety. As one of the top precious metal companies in the nation, it is customary that when one of their Veteran clients purchases or invests with Allegiance Gold, they automatically receive exclusive bonuses only for them.

Some do not realize the magnitude that the VA Center makes in the lives of Veterans. As a token of appreciation, Allegiance Gold gave a donation to the VA Chatsworth Center for all that the center does to help Veterans and service members. It is because of a team, like the team in Chatsworth, Veterans and other service members can receive the attention they need.

About VA Chatsworth Center

The VA Chatsworth Center in Chatsworth, California provides amazing services to veterans and active service members. They pride themselves on making an impact in their community, and especially in the lives of all Veterans. They help treat and counsel Veterans for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and other various psychological effects. The VA Center was built on the promise from former President Abraham Lincoln - "To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan". For more information on the VA Chatsworth Center or other VA Centers, please visit www.va.gov .

About Allegiance Gold:

The mission of Allegiance Gold is to help individuals protect their wealth and retirement accounts by diversifying and investing in physical precious metals. Over the years, Allegiance Gold has helped thousands of people take back control of their financial future and secure their wealth with physical gold and silver.

Allegiance Gold has the highest rating verified by third-party consumer protection agencies with an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance, and a Five Star rating from TrustLink. Customers have found investing with Allegiance Gold to be simple, secure, and trustworthy. For more information, please call 844-790-9191, or visit www.AllegianceGold.com. Allegiance Gold, LLC is located at 8407 Fallbrook Avenue, Suite 270, West Hills, CA 91304.

