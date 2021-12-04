Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biomedical company focused on the research and development of psychedelic drugs and leading-edge biomarkers to provide personalized treatment of addiction disorders, is pleased to announce that Timothy Ko, Entheon's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference being held virtually on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Mr. Ko's presentation will be available on demand beginning on December 6, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Please visit here to learn more about the event and to register.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using DMT as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

