Immofinanz: The CPI Poperty Group (CPIPG) announced that it plans a cash offer to all Immofinanz shareholders to acquire their shares. As of 3 December 2021, CPIPG owns (directly and indirectly) a total of 26,387,094 Immofinanz shares, corresponding to a participation of approx. 21.4%, with additional 13,029,155 Immofinanz shares, corresponding to a participation of 10.6% conditionally contracted. This represents a combined stake of 39,416,249 Immofinanz shares, corresponding to a participation of approx. 32.0%. On that basis, CPIPG intends to make an anticipatory mandatory takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Immofinanz. Shareholders are to be offered 21.20 Euro in cash per Immofinanz share on a cum dividend basis. CPIPG also bought a stake in Austrian based real estate company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...