Zurich, 6 December 2021 - As of 1 January, the TX Group will be organised around the three divisions Operations, Communications & Sustainability and Development. This will reduce interfaces and simplify the organisation. Samuel Hügli will focus on entrepreneurial activities and leave the Group Executive Board, which in future will consist of Sandro Macciacchini (Chief Operating Officer), Ursula Nötzli (Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer) and Daniel Mönch (Chief Strategy Officer) headed by Publisher and Chairman Pietro Supino The decentralised structure of the TX Group, introduced in early 2020, has proven itself. In November 2021, the merger of the Swiss marketplaces into the SMG Swiss Marketplace Group marked an important step. The companies managed within the Group - Tamedia, 20 Minuten and Goldbach - are continuing to invest in the transformation in order to consolidate their strong market position. Shared resources are used and cross-group business opportunities cultivated where it makes sense to do so. To this end, the TX Group intends to shorten decision-making paths, reduce interfaces and focus even more consistently on the needs of its companies and associates.



Following his passion Samuel Hügli, currently responsible for group-wide Technology & Ventures, wants to return to entrepreneurial activities. He will step down from the Group Executive Board. From an organisational perspective, Technology & Ventures will be restructured and merged with Operations and Development. Samuel Hügli has driven forward the technological development and digitalisation of the Group and its companies, making these an integral part of TX. Further development remains a priority for the companies, who can count on the expertise of the Group's specialists to do so. Samuel Hügli has also restructured and focused the Ventures area, professionalising it with the introduction of the Investment Committee. He remains Chairman of the Board at Doodle and Zattoo in which the TX Group holds a majority interest. Pietro Supino, Publisher & Chairman, explains: 'As a member of the Group Executive Board and Head of Technology & Ventures Samuel Hügli led the digital transformation of the Group to the point that it has become an integral part of operations at TX and at our companies. That was always his declared objective. Samuel Hügli now wants to focus on entrepreneurial tasks once again and, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, will continue the success stories of Doodle and Zattoo together with the management team as well as tackle new business initiatives. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Board I would like to thank him for his significant contribution to the development of the Group, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration.'



As of 1 January 2022, Daniel Mönch and Ursula Nötzli will become members of Group Executive Board, which will be organised as follows: Sandro Macciacchini will be responsible for Group Operations.

Ursula Nötzli will have responsibility for Group Communications & Sustainability.

Daniel Mönch will be responsible for Group Development. Contact

