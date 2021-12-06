Partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option through the issuance of 314,055 new shares, amounting to approximately €4.2m

Definitive size of the offering increased to approximately €35.7m

MaaT Pharma S.A. ("MaaT Pharma" or the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome1-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option in the context of the Company's initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (code ISIN: FR0012634822- ticker: MAAT).

On December 3, 2021, Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, Portzamparc BNP Paribas, acting as stabilization agent, partially exercised the Over-Allotment Option resulting in the issuance of 314,055 additional new shares (out of a maximum of 349,999 shares) for a total amount of c. €4.2m, at the offering price of €13.50 per share.

As a result, the total number of MaaT Pharma shares offered in the context of the Company's IPO amounts to 2,647,388 shares, thus increasing the size of the offering to c. €35.7m after the settlement-delivery of the additional new shares scheduled on December 7, 2021.

Following the settlement-delivery of the additional new shares, MaaT Pharma's share capital will consist of 9,828,835 shares.

In addition, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and with Article 6 of the EU Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, regarding conditions applicable to share buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Portzamparc BNP Paribas, acting as stabilization agent, declares having carried out the following stabilization operations on the Company's shares:

The stabilization period began on November 8, 2021 and ended on December 3, 2021. The final stabilization operation was carried out on December 3, 2021. The stabilization transactions were carried out under the following conditions:

Trade date Intermediary Buy/Sell Daily total of shares Weighted average price (in EUR) Lowest Highest price (in EUR) Aggregate amount (in EUR) Market 08/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 6 453 13.5 13.5 87 115.50 Euronext Paris 09/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 250 13.5 13.5 3 375.00 Euronext Paris 10/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 820 13.5 13.5 11 070.00 Euronext Paris 11/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 1 111 13.5 13.5 14 998.50 Euronext Paris 12/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 2 520 13.5 13.5 34 020.00 Euronext Paris 15/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 5 050 13.3812 13.3 13.5 67 575.06 Euronext Paris 16/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 904 13.3272 13.2 13.5 12 047.79 Euronext Paris 17/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 1 550 13.0388 12.6 13.5 20 210.14 Euronext Paris 18/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 2 722 13.1242 12.7 /13.5 35 724.07 Euronext Paris 19/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 295 13.4486 13.4 13.5 3 967.34 Euronext Paris 22/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 0 Euronext Paris 23/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 208 13.3885 13.35 13.45 2 784.81 Euronext Paris 24/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 90 13.3222 13.1 13.4 1 199.00 Euronext Paris 25/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 340 13.2824 13.1 13.3 4 516.02 Euronext Paris 26/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 582 12.9768 12.85 13.2 7 552.50 Euronext Paris 29/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 725 12.413 12.3 12.8 8 999.43 Euronext Paris 30/11/2021 Portzamparc Buy 2381 11.9515 11.3 12.8 28 456.52 Euronext Paris 01/12/2021 Portzamparc Buy 513 12.9397 12.85 12.95 6 638.07 Euronext Paris 02/12/2021 Portzamparc Buy 200 12.77 12.6 13 2 554.00 Euronext Paris 03/12/2021 Portzamparc Buy 9230 13.2248 12.8 13.5 122 064.90 Euronext Paris

Share Ownership

Following the IPO and the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the share ownership and voting rights is as follows (to the Company's best knowledge)

After the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option Shareholders Total number of shares % of share capital and voting rights Hervé Affagard 133 848 1.36% Total legal representatives 133 848 1.36% Fonds Seventure 2 345 236 23.86% Crédit Mutuel Innovation SAS 1 412 364 14.37% Biocodex SAS 977 905 9.95% Symbiosis LLC 2 027 702 20.63% FPCI Fonds PSIM 1 177 439 11.98% Other investors 368 883 3.75% Total historical shareholders 8 309 529 84.54% Employees and consultants 248 838 2.53% Treasury shares 0 0.00% Floating 1 136 620 11.56% TOTAL 9 828 835 100.00%

Availability of the Prospectus

The Registration Document of the Company approved by the AMF on October 1, 2021, under the number I.21-057, the supplement of the Registration Document approved by the AMF on October 14, 2021, under the number I.21-061, the Security Notes and the summary of the Prospectus are available free of charge and on simple request from MaaT Pharma and on the following websites: amf-france.org and investir.maatpharma.com. The approval of the Prospectus should not be considered as an endorsement on the securities offered or admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in a Phase II clinical trial in acute GvHD. Our powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of our pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaTPharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice.

MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: MAAT).

Learn more at: www.maatpharma.com

Disclaimer

1 The microbiome (also called intestinal flora) refers to all the microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, yeasts, viruses, etc.) naturally present in the intestine. It plays a major role in the education and modulation of the immune system and in the metabolism.

