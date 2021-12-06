The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy is now reviewing 54,109 renewable energy projects totaling 5.17 GW in the first round of the SDE+ program for 2021. Solar accounts for around 80% of the total submitted capacity.The SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale renewable energy projects continues to be the main driver for planned and contracted PV capacity in the Netherlands. Large-scale solar continues to prevail, despite growing congestion issues on the Dutch grid. The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has announced that PV projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...