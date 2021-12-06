- (PLX AI) - Alpha Bank says agrees to OTP Bank acquisition of Alpha Bank Albania.
- • The consideration has been agreed at Euro 55 million representing a 0.74x P/BV multiple
- • The Transaction is capital accretive for the Group and is fully aligned with the Group's commitment to focus its operations on its core markets
- • Completion of the Transaction, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent (including obtaining regulatory approvals under applicable law), is expected to take place within 2022
