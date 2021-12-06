Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
06.12.2021 | 08:53
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 49/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-06 08:45 CET --


PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.11.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.01.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.11.2021 - Olainfarm OLF1R          Takeover offer    RIG  
   07.12.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.11.2021 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Takeover offer    RIG  
   08.12.2021                   period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.11.2021 - Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN     Public offering   TLN  
   10.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  29.11.2021 - TextMagic MAGIC          Public offering   TLN  
   09.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.11.2021 - Inbank INBB055031A         Public offering   TLN  
   09.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.12.2021 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L       Sales figures    VLN  
   07.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.12.2021 Citadele banka CBLB062526A     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.12.2021 - Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Buyback       VLN  
   14.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.12.2021 Citadele banka CBLB062526A     Maturity date    RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.12.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  06.12.2021 - Citadele banka           Public offering   RIG  
   09.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   *06.12.2021 INTER RAO Lietuva IRAO       Initial       VLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  **06.12.2021 City Service CTS1L         Initial       VLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.12.2021 ELMO Rent ELMO           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.12.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.12.2021 SAF Tehnika SAF1R         Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  08.12.2021 - OA Coffee OACOF          Public offering   TLN  
   15.12.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 Terseta TERB060022FA        Maturity date    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 Terseta TERB060022FA        Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB047526FA    Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.12.2021 Rokiškio suris RSU1L        Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
