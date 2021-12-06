Director Deepak Pandey is confident the company's hybrid devices - which are lead-acid and lithium battery compatibility - will replace the existing market.From pv magazine India London-based inverter and battery company Invergy, which this year launched its hybrid solar inverters in India, is targeting residential arrays with 3-12 kW products for use in single and three-phase set-ups. As part of its push for Indian customers, the company will build an inverter factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh by May which will be able to manufacture 5 MW of products annually. Invergy director Deepak Pandey told ...

