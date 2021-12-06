Rich media charging stations electrify retail and real estate industries by increasing on-site revenue

Volta Inc. ("Volta"), the industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging, announced its expansion into the European market, with an initial focus on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The announcement was made today at the NOAH Conference in Zurich.

With unique charging stations that feature high-impact, large-format digital screens located near the entrances of premier commercial locations, Volta's network is among the most utilized in the U.S. For consumers, Volta provides seamless, reliable charging that complements their daily lives and routines. For site partners, the eye-catching displays and premium station locations help drive business by attracting more customers for longer periods of time. For advertisers, Volta stations double as an innovative, digital out-of-home advertising platform, allowing brands to reach shoppers seconds before they enter a store to make a purchase.

The build-out of Volta's network is powered by best-in-class behavioral science and machine learning technology, allowing the company to deploy infrastructure intelligently and efficiently.

"We believe in a regenerative energy future that is clean, connected, and custom-fit to how we live our lives," said Chris Wendel, Co-founder and President of Volta. "We've been honing our expertise over the past decade in the U.S., helping to catalyze one of the most significant macroeconomic shifts of our lifetime. We're proud to see the company we've built extend into Europe and look forward to the many opportunities that lay ahead."

"Volta continues to anticipate and guide the rapidly-evolving changes in consumer behavior around fueling and commerce proving businesses can thrive while building a more sustainable future," said Vincent Grena, Head of Volta Europe. "Our local teams of industry veterans look forward to delivering measurable commercial advantages for our site partners, and maximum convenience for EV drivers."

Volta's Europe expansion is driven by experienced local teams of EV charging hardware and software engineers, SaaS experts, and digital outdoor media sales leaders operating out of initial offices in Berlin and Paris.

