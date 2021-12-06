Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tobii Dynavox AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (238/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tobii Dynavox AB, company registration number 559614-7563, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Tobii Dynavox AB applies for admission to trading of its common shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 9, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 104,851,201 common shares. Short Name: TDVOX ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of common shares to be listed: 104,851,201 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017105620 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 242376 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 10 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 1010 Technology ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB