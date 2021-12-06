ORHUB, Inc.: ORhub Announces Sean McMenamin as An Independent Member of The Board

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) ORHub today announces Sean McMenamin's addition to the Board of Directors. Mr. McMenamin will help to provide board level oversight of the Company's leadership, potential acquisitions, and audits. "I am grateful Mr. McMenamin accepted the invitation to join the Board, as he compliments the team with additional financial expertise. He is highly talented, capable, and a great fit," expressed CJ Wiggins, MBA - ORHub Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO.

"The opportunity ORHub has to improve financial transactions and business efficiency for hospitals and medical device manufacturers is impressive," stated Mr. McMenamin. "The industry is in need of a solution and the financial impact will be a win for everyone."

"Mr. McMenamin understands what we are doing, brings great vision, and offers an independent insight which is beneficial to us all." stated Melissa Moore, Corporate Secretary & VP of Operations.

For more on ORHub, visit: www.ORHub.com

Connect with ORHub on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/orhub Follow @ORHub on Twitter: twitter.com/orhub

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

