France's construction industry is forecast to grow by 13% this year and register an annual average growth of 2.4% between 2022-2025. The sharp growth in 2021 will mainly be driven by the very low base in the previous year, particularly in the second quarter.

According to the data released by Eurostat, the French construction industry grew by 47% year on year (YoY) in Q2 2021, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 10% in Q1 2021 and a decline of 5.9% in Q4 2020. This improvement is due to the ongoing recovery in the country's economy, and an increase in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

In June 2021, the European Commission approved a plan of EUR39.5 billion (US$48.1 billion) to support the development of a greener and more digitalised economy over the forecast period. Moreover, the government is set to receive EUR39.4 billion (US$233 billion) in total under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which is part of the NextGenerationEU plan. In July 2021, the European Council approved France's EUR100 billion (US$116.4 billion) national recovery and resilience plan (NRRP) to support the country's economy.

The industry's output over the forecast period will be supported by public and private sector investments in housing, healthcare, transport, energy, and tourism infrastructure projects, particularly in preparation for the upcoming summer Olympic games in Paris in 2024.

The government plans to spend EUR6.8 billion (US$8 billion) to upgrade the country's infrastructure by 2024. The government's plans to invest EUR80 billion (US$94.4 billion) on transport infrastructure by 2037, emissions reduction and support for energy-efficient buildings through renovation will also support industry growth over the forecast period.

