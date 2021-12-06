Anzeige
Montag, 06.12.2021
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
06.12.2021 | 13:10
Quetzal Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 6

6 December 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Quetzal Capital Plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Quetzal Capital Plc
Fungai Ndoro: +44 (0) 203 813 0175

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

