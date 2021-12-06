Quetzal Capital Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 6
6 December 2021
Quetzal Capital Plc
("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")
RESULT OF AGM
Quetzal Capital Plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Quetzal Capital Plc
Fungai Ndoro: +44 (0) 203 813 0175
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930
