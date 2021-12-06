Quetzal Capital Plc - Result of AGM

6 December 2021

Quetzal Capital Plc

("Quetzal Capital" or the "Company")

RESULT OF AGM

Quetzal Capital Plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

