ISG Provider Lens reports growth despite concerns about data privacy and data sovereignty

With the French government pushing cloud adoption, enterprises in France are poised to adopt public cloud services in greater numbers, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Services Solutions Report for France notes that the French government's economic recovery plan emphasizes a cloud-first strategy for government agencies. Many companies in the country are also embracing the public cloud, despite lingering concerns over data privacy and sovereignty.

"With French government support, France is ready for cloud market growth," Lyonel Rouäst, president of ISG SEMEA based in Paris. "Several major France-based companies have recently partnered with large cloud hyperscalers for their IT infrastructure needs."

As enterprises and government agencies move to the cloud, they are dealing with several cloud-related concerns, including issues with data privacy and sovereignty, the report says. Large cloud service providers emphasize their compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, but French companies need to understand the nuances that separate GDPR compliance with data sovereignty, cybersecurity and other issues, the report recommends.

Understanding these issues will help companies make better decisions about IT spending, security tools and service provider choices, the report adds.

To help with cybersecurity concerns, the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems will issue certificates that ensure cloud data resides in Europe and provider data loss prevention tools are effective, the report says.

In addition, the French government is focused on platform-as-a-service deployments to deploy AI, big data and collaborative work suites, the report says. This program has identified five government cloud projects with budgets of more than €100 million.

Finally, the report sees a growing emphasis in France on reducing carbon emissions among cloud providers, colocation providers and many service providers. Many have set target dates to achieve zero emissions. A migration to the public cloud can accelerate carbon reduction programs for clients.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Services Solutions Report for France evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Orange Business Services and Sopra Steria as Leaders in four quadrants and Accenture, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, CGI, Claranet, Cloudreach, Devoteam, Google, Microsoft and ScaleQuad as Leaders in two. DXC Technology, HCL, IBM and oXya are named Leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Cloud Temple, LTI, T-Systems and Wipro are named Rising Stars-companies with "promising portfolios" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition-in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from AWS, Claranet, Orange Business Services and Sopra Steria.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens Public Cloud Services Solutions Report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

