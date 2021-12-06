Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market worth $211.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry ( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Luxury goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2021 to USD 211.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and rise in counterfeit products in the market are the major drivers of the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=129

Browse in-depth TOC on "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market"

115 - Tables

28 - Figures

198 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/anti-counterfeit-packaging-advanced-technologies-and-global-market-129.html

In terms of value, pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2021-2026). The industry is expected to witness high growth on account of increasing concerns regarding the dilution of brand identity by the leading manufacturers across the globe. In addition, rising technological innovation for the production of highly secure packaging for use in pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Mass Encoding is estimated to be the largest segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2020

Mass encoding, by technology, accounted for the most significant demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in 2020, in terms of volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the boost in demand for the type of anti-counterfeit packaging solutions across the end-use industries. Encoded products, with the support of software solutions, permits product tracking through the various nodes in the logistics and supply chain management operations. Barcode, digital mass serialization, and digital mass encryption are the various options used for mass encoding the market for thermal paper-based labels, which has also experienced a rise in its demand

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=129

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the anti-counterfeit packaging market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2021. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions in China. In addition to this, the country's large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry

The major players include Avery Dennison (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), Savi Technology, Inc. (US), and Authentix, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=129

Related Reports:

Security Paper Market by Component (Substrates, Watermarks, Threads, and Holograms), Application (Banknotes, Passports, Identity Cards, Certificates, Legal & Government Documents, Cheques, and Stamps), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/security-paper-market-213540679.html

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Raw Material (Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), Type (Plastic Bottles, Blisters, Caps & Closures, Labels & Accessories, Pre-filled syringes), Drug Delivery, and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-890.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/anti-counterfeit-packaging-advanced-technologies-and-global-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/anti-counterfeit-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg