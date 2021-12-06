AE Solar has won the UN Global Compact Partnership for Sustainability Award 2021 - in the Planet Category for its solution to halt solar industry-related global piracy.The Partnership for Sustainability Award is the UN Global Compact Network Ukraine's premier award for sustainability, peace, environmental, and economic leadership. It aims to give a boost to businesses, employees, top management, and various levels of government for their implementation of sustainable strategies in operational standards. AE Solar was recognized by the jury on December 2 in Kyiv, Ukraine, for its innovative solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...