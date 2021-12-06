POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Issue of Equity

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

("Powerhouse" or the "Company")

6 December 2021

Issue of Equity

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that the Company is issuing 7,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") further to the exercise of options at 0.6p per Ordinary Share.

Application has been made for the admission of 7,000,000 Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that this will occur on or around 9 December 2021. These shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Subsequent to the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 3,957,414,135 Ordinary Shares in issue. Powerhouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 James Greenstreet, Non-Executive Chairman WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce/ Megan Liddell Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050 Andrew Thacker / James Pope SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)

Becca Smith

Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes to Editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen or more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.co.uk