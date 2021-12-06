StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Offers BORDERPASS COVID-19 PCR Test Kits for Travelers

Convenient, reliable COVID-19 PCR saliva test kits available at Sobeys Inc. pharmacies across Canada

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced its BORDERPASS COVID-19 RT-PCR saliva test kits are available for purchase at more than 400 Sobeys Inc. pharmacy banners across Canada, including Lawtons, Safeway and Sobeys.

StageZero has been a leader in COVID-19 diagnostics since the early days of the pandemic, offering COVID-19 tests since April 2020. Announced in November 2021, BORDERPASS is the company's latest innovation in testing. The BORDERPASS RT-PCR saliva test kit makes it easy and convenient for travelers to take their COVID PCR test without scrambling to find a PCR clinic when they are on the road. The easy-to-use test kit allows travelers to self-collect their COVID PCR saliva sample from the comfort of their home, office, or hotel room under video supervision of a healthcare professional using Ichor Blood Services' video conferencing capabilities. Travelers simply ship their sample to the StageZero laboratory via provided FedEx packaging and they receive test results via email within 24 hours of their sample arriving at the lab. BORDERPASS PCR test results are accepted at Canadian, U.S., and most international borders.

As part of the Company's broader Global Growth Strategy, StageZero continues to grow its strategic corporate relationships through specialized partnerships and its BORDERPASS offering.

"With the holidays upon us, many people are planning trips to see family and enjoy time off in international destinations," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero Life Sciences. "We are very pleased to have BORDERPASS test kits conveniently available in Lawtons, Safeway and Sobeys pharmacies across Canada. With BORDERPASS, we are providing travelers with the convenience of not having to search for a clinic and the peace of mind knowing that their PCR test results will be accepted at the border."

"We think of Sobeys as a family nurturing families. That purpose has become more important than ever during the pandemic, and underlies our efforts around COVID-19 safety and wellbeing," said Marie-Claude Vézina, VP and General Manager Pharmacy, at Sobeys Inc. "Over the past year we've played a leading role in delivering COVID-19 vaccines in our national pharmacy network in Canada. Today, we're pleased to collaborate with StageZero Life Sciences to make BORDERPASS COVID-19 PCR test kits available to help keep customers safe while traveling."

BORDERPASS test kits for individuals are available for purchase at Sobeys Inc. pharmacy banners including Lawtons, Safeway and Sobeys across Canada and online. For more information, please visit www.stagezeroborderpass.com.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

