Cloudways, the intuitive cloud hosting platform, joins forces with Till Krüss of PHP Redis and adds the WordPress plugin Object Cache Pro for free to subscriptions with a 2 GB server and above

Cloudways (http://www.cloudways.com), a leading cloud hosting provider focused on performance and efficiency, is announcing a partnership with Till Krüss, maintainer and creator of PHP Redis, that will grant many users free access to Object Cache Pro, the business class Redis object cache backend for WordPress. The popular plugin enables the quick and reliable functioning of thousands of e-commerce websites.

By partnering with Till Krüss to make Object Cache Pro available to many of its users, Cloudways expands its WordPress and WooCommerce hosting capabilities significantly. The cloud hosting company also continues on its mission to bring powerful enterprise-level tools and solutions in the hands of startups, small businesses, and solo traders who badly need them but were previously priced out of accessing them. The partnership helps Cloudways further deliver on its promise of peak performance and availability to its customers. Apart from e-commerce, Object Cache Pro will benefit mission-critical and large WordPress websites as well.

Cloudways clients with subscription plans of 2 GB RAM and above now have complimentary access to Object Cache Pro's powerful caching capabilities.

Cloudways will continue improving the performance of WordPress sites by adding further plugins to its plans. Next on the list is the PHP caching solution Relay.

For more information visit: https://www.cloudways.com/blog/object-cache-pro-partnership/ and https://support.cloudways.com/en/articles/5723061-speed-up-your-wordpress-application-using-object-cache-pro.

About Cloudways

Founded in 2012, Cloudways is an intuitive, one-click managed cloud hosting platform that hosts over 50,000 servers globally. G2's Best Managed Hosting Provider for 2021, the platform lets users host WordPress and WooCommerce websites on top of a variety of cloud-hosting providers, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Vultr, and Linode. The bootstrap-funded platform features a web app management function that easily launches cloud servers for the deployment of WordPress, Magento, and PHP.

About Object Cache Pro

Object Cache Pro is a truly reliable, highly-optimized and easy-to-debug object cache for WordPress, built from the ground up for raw performance. Its underlying architecture makes it future-proof as well as easy to extend and customize. The opt-in logging module provides useful insights and makes tracking down those heisenbugs a walk in the park.

