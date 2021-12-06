Novamind Inc.: Novamind Opens New Clinic with Specialized Focus on Substance Use Disorders

Salt Lake City Clinic welcomes incoming addictions specialist, Dr. Amy de la Garza

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic located in downtown Salt Lake City (the "SLC Clinic"). In addition to Novamind's suite of mental health treatments, the SLC Clinic specializes in integrative behavioural health and services for adults with substance use disorders (SUD) led by incoming Medical Director, Dr. Amy de la Garza.

The SLC Clinic's outpatient SUD services provide an alternative to residential treatment programs and work to address the highly complex public health crisis that is worsening alongside challenges related to access. In 2020 alone, 93,000 Americans died of a drug overdose-an increase of 30 per cent from the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Reid Robison, Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, commented: "Social isolation and despair related to the COVID-19 pandemic have further fueled a significant increase in substance use disorders and related deaths. Dr. de la Garza's expertise in addiction medicine and behavioural health is a vital addition to our team as we continue to expand Novamind's clinic footprint to address unmet need and broaden our innovative, evidence-based treatments."

Dr. de la Garza is a board-certified family practice physician with 10 years of experience providing specialized care for patients with behavioral health and SUD diagnoses. She earned her Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Colorado before completing a Family Medicine Residency at the Utah Healthcare Institute. She also completed an Addiction Medicine Fellowship at the University of Utah and is an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner. In 2017, Dr. de la Garza opened the first community-based, co-located primary care and behavioral health practice in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I am thrilled to join Novamind and look forward to establishing an innovative outpatient substance use disorder program that brings together addiction and integrative medicine and treats the whole person," said Dr. de la Garza, who is also trained in integrative modalities and lifestyle medicine, including nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management and social connection.

Novamind will collect clinical data on the efficacy of the integrative treatment approach for SUD and host upcoming studies for conditions like opioid use disorder.Additionally, the SLC Clinic will pilot an innovative and cost-effective group medical visit model that has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, as well as improve outcomes in chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The SLC Clinic is located at 807 E South Temple, Suite 101, Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.



