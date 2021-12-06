Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2021) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company") today announced that the Company has completed the purchase of Learning Wrap-Ups, Inc.

"We are pleased to have completed the previously announced acquisition of Learning Wrap-Ups, Inc. and have the entire LWU staff, led by Ron and Rich Stuart, join our EDC family. We have been working with Learning Wrap-Ups since 1995 and believe their manipulative learning products to be first in class and round out our suite of educational products. Ron has joined us as our Learning Wrap-Ups Product Manager and Rich joins us as our Learning Wrap-Ups Sales Manager. Both Ron and Rich will continue their past efforts focused on selling Learning Wrap-Ups and Learning Palette products, which we expect to augment through our existing Retail and UBAM sales channels."

Mr. White concluded, "In addition to increased Learning Wrap-Ups product sales, we expect to see some margin improvement moving forward as well."

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher ("Kane Miller"); both international award-winning publishers of children's books. EDC's current catalog contains almost 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings either online or in homes, book fairs with school and public libraries, direct and internet sales.

