Montag, 06.12.2021
Spartanisches Urteil! Diese Aktie muss um den Faktor 7 steigen!
WKN: A1H92V ISIN: US1729674242 Ticker-Symbol: TRVC 
Tradegate
06.12.21
14:37 Uhr
55,61 Euro
+0,17
+0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
06.12.2021 | 14:31
PAO Severstal: Severstal appoints Citi as Depositary Bank for GDR Programme

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal appoints Citi as Depositary Bank for GDR Programme 06-Dec-2021 / 15:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Severstal appoints Citi as Depositary Bank for GDR Programme

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed to act as depositary bank for its Global Depositary Receipt ("GDR") programme, effective as of December 6, 2021.

Severstal and Citibank, N.A. have amended the Deposit Agreements dated September 26, 2006 by entering into the Amended and Restated Deposit Agreements dated December 6, 2021.

PJSC Sberbank will take over as the Custodian in providing custody services in respect of the local underlying shares. The head office of the Custodian is 19 Vavilova Street, Moscow, 117997, Russia.

Holders of the Severstal' GDRs do not need to take any action in connection with this notice.

Severstal's Reg S GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SVST" and admitted to trading on the SPB Exchange under the symbol "SVST@GS". The 144A GDRs presented in the PORTAL system. Each GDR represents one ordinary share of Severstal.

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  128379 
EQS News ID:  1254492 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254492&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2021 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
