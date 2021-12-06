Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Host Scientific Discussion about Cancer Therapy-Related Diarrhea in Breast Cancer and the Company's Ongoing OnTarget Pivotal Phase 3 Trial at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2021)

Content from the discussion will be featured in upcoming "Diarrhea Dialogues: Part 2"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced it is hosting a closed satellite event on December 9, 2021 at SABCS in San Antonio, Texas. The evening includes a discussion with leading oncologists on the debilitating effects of diarrhea experienced as a result of cancer and/or cancer therapy. The event will also include a presentation by Darlene Horton, MD, Napo Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer, on the company's ongoing OnTarget Pivotal Phase 3 trial.

OnTarget is the company's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. The study is enrolling adult patients with solid tumors, including breast cancer patients, requiring targeted therapies with or without cycle chemotherapy. OnTarget is sponsored by Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary.

Content from this session will be recorded and released as the second installment of Jaguar Health's disease education program "Diarrhea Dialogues."

PARTICIPANTS:

Darlene Horton, MD, Napo Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer

Pablo Okhuysen, MD, Professor, Infectious Diseases at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP, Professor of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health Science Center; Napo Pharmaceuticals Scientific Advisory Board Member

HALT-D Results Poster Presentation

In addition, data on crofelemer from the investigator-initiated HALT-D trial will be presented by a third-party on Friday, December 10th from 7:00 - 8:30 a.m. CT at SABCS. The HALT-D trial, which is separate from the OnTarget trial, evaluated crofelemer for preventing chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in HER2-positive breast cancer patients being treated with trastuzumab, pertuzumab and a taxane. The virtual poster will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. CT as well.

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

A significant proportion of patients undergoing cancer therapy experience diarrhea, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, potential infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome. Diarrhea is also a common side effect of some approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. & Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Infectious etiologies of diarrhea should be ruled out by a physician before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar Health's plans to include content from the December 9, 2021 scientific discussion in a second installment of the company's Diarrhea Dialogues disease education program, and the expectation that results of the HALT-D study will be presented at SABCS. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar Health has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar Health's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar Health does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

