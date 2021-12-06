iZafe Group releases report on pharmaceutical use.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) (NASDAQ First North:IZAFE B) releases "Nobody wants to take the wrong medicine" (only available in Swedish) a report on pharmaceutical use and safety in medication. The report was made in connection with the market research at the launch of Dosell Consumer.

Every year, 6.7 million Swedes take prescription medicine, according to the National Board of Health and Welfare. To take wrong medication at the wrong time or completely forgetting the dose is dangerous for a person that takes multiple pharmaceuticals. The risk of taking the wrong medication becomes a stress factor and gives one a feeling of anxiety. The report reads that 31 per cent mention that they need some kind of help with their medication.

"My father, who takes several medicines daily, saw the benefits of Dosell early on for his own part and he feels a great sense of security in minimizing the risk of missing his prescribed dose. As a relative, I feel calm to receive a confirmation every day that my father has not forgotten his medicine. With the knowledge that 3,000 people decease every year in Sweden as a result of incorrect medication, it feels extremely good to know that I as a relative do what I can to ensure that my own father's medication handling is as safe as it is thanks to Dosell." Says Ida Almgren, CFO of iZafe Group AB.

Wrong medication is a very dangerous problem in society that does not get enough attention. It costs both life and suffering for the one who suffers and creates great concern for relatives. An elderly person who has forgotten to take their medicine is often admitted to hospital. A care day costs SEK 15,000. In total, incorrect medication today costs society SEK 20 billion per year.



The attached report shows the results of a survey conducted by the opinion and market research company YouGov on behalf of iZafe Group and Dosell. In 2021, 2063 interviews were conducted with men and women aged 18 and up in Sweden. Data were weighed based on the criteria gender, age and region on the basis of a model from Statistics Sweden.