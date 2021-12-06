iZafe Group releases report on pharmaceutical use.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB (publ.) (NASDAQ First North:IZAFE B) releases "Nobody wants to take the wrong medicine" (only available in Swedish) a report on pharmaceutical use and safety in medication. The report was made in connection with the market research at the launch of Dosell Consumer.
Every year, 6.7 million Swedes take prescription medicine, according to the National Board of Health and Welfare. To take wrong medication at the wrong time or completely forgetting the dose is dangerous for a person that takes multiple pharmaceuticals. The risk of taking the wrong medication becomes a stress factor and gives one a feeling of anxiety. The report reads that 31 per cent mention that they need some kind of help with their medication.
"My father, who takes several medicines daily, saw the benefits of Dosell early on for his own part and he feels a great sense of security in minimizing the risk of missing his prescribed dose. As a relative, I feel calm to receive a confirmation every day that my father has not forgotten his medicine. With the knowledge that 3,000 people decease every year in Sweden as a result of incorrect medication, it feels extremely good to know that I as a relative do what I can to ensure that my own father's medication handling is as safe as it is thanks to Dosell." Says Ida Almgren, CFO of iZafe Group AB.
Wrong medication is a very dangerous problem in society that does not get enough attention. It costs both life and suffering for the one who suffers and creates great concern for relatives. An elderly person who has forgotten to take their medicine is often admitted to hospital. A care day costs SEK 15,000. In total, incorrect medication today costs society SEK 20 billion per year.
The attached report shows the results of a survey conducted by the opinion and market research company YouGov on behalf of iZafe Group and Dosell. In 2021, 2063 interviews were conducted with men and women aged 18 and up in Sweden. Data were weighed based on the criteria gender, age and region on the basis of a model from Statistics Sweden.
About Us
iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.
The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.
