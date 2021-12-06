Industry veterans Jim Wargnier and James Lee join xMEMS to lead Sales and accelerate the era of MEMS speakers in these vital regions

xMEMS Labs, the company "Reinventing Sound" with the world's first monolithic MEMS speakers, today announced the appointment of two key sales leadership roles. First, Jim Wargnier, an accomplished audio technology business and engineering executive, joined today as Vice President, North America and Europe Sales. Next, James (Jeong In) Lee, a seasoned mobile and wireless semiconductor veteran, joined today as Vice President Korea Country Manager. Both hires will accelerate existing customer momentum in these territories and complement xMEMS' established channels in Greater China via our partner EDOM Technology Co., LTD.

Jim Wargnier brings to xMEMS more than 21 years of experience in executive roles building and leading early-stage high-performing sales, customer success, and engineering teams while simultaneously delivering rapid growth for companies focused on emerging audio, silicon, and connectivity technologies. Prior to joining XMEMS, Jim built and scaled several worldwide teams with a consistent track record of hitting greater than 100% annual growth targets and winning top 5 accounts in target segments that also positioned several of his companies for successful acquisitions to industry leaders such as Qualcomm and Cambridge Silicon Radio during his career.

James Lee brings to xMEMS strong experience and leadership in the Korean market. He has a proven track record of semiconductor sales success to mobile, consumer electronics and automotive OEMs, repeatedly building and managing >$100M annual businesses in the region. James started his career at Samsung Semiconductor in product and process engineering before transitioning to sales and business development executive roles for Samsung Electronics, Broadcom, Marvell and UniSOC. James also served as the VP and GM of Dongbu Hitek's ASIC and Foundry business generating $450M annual revenue across 70 worldwide customers.

"Customer demand for xMEMS' Montara, Cowell and Tomales products has been rapidly increasing," said Joseph Jiang, xMEMS Co-Founder and CEO. "I'm excited to welcome Jim and James to our leadership team as we Reinvent Sound with the world's first monolithic MEMS speakers. Their deep experience working with leading consumer audio electronics OEMs in their territories will further expand our customer relationships and drive revenue growth for the company."

xMEMS takes a monolithic approach to µspeakers implementing both actuation and diaphragm in silicon resulting in unmatched part-to-part frequency response consistency and reducing speaker matching or calibration time at manufacturing. This innovative transduction mechanism has also produced the worlds' fastest and most precise µspeakers, eliminating spring and suspension recovery of coil speakers which improves audio quality and sound field reproduction. The SMT-ready package with an IP58 rating for dust/water simplifies system design, integration, and assembly.

About xMEMS Labs, Inc.

Founded in January 2018, xMEMS Labs is reinventing sound with the world's first monolithic True MEMS speaker for TWS and other personal audio devices. xMEMS has 43 granted patents and over 100 patents pending for its technology. The company is dedicated to designing advanced solutions and applications with MEMS technology for a range of consumer electronics devices. For more information, visit https://xmems.com.

